'Aquaman' Rumors: Black Manta's Costume to be Similar to Comic Book Version

DC Will the live-action "Aquaman" movie be faithful to Black Manta's comic book look?

Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) in the upcoming solo "Aquaman" movie may wear a costume similar to his comic book incarnation.

While fans already have an idea what Arthur Curry/Aquaman's (Jason Momoa) costume is in the upcoming eponymous DC movie, thanks to the character's appearance in "Justice League," fans are still clueless on how his opponents will look like. However, thanks to a recent Twitter post of "Aquaman" director James Wan, it is now suspected that Black Manta's costume in the movie will reflect his comic book look.

"Doing voice looping. Hey @yahya, why are you talking into a trash can?? Oh right. Fancy way of simulating the inside of a certain large helmet," goes Wan's caption to the photo he recently shared on Twitter, showing Abdul-Mateen II holding a trash can to achieve a certain vocal effect.

Because of Wan's post, it is now believed that, just like in the comic books, the "Aquaman" movie version of Black Manta will wear a helmet, too. However, some opine that it does not necessarily mean that Aquaman's archnemesis in the movie will look exactly like how he in the comic books. While it is possible for Black Manta to wear a dome-shaped helmet in the movie, just like in his comic book version, it is also possible for the helmet to be modified in terms of shape and color.

As of this writing, there is really no telling how Black Manta will look like in the live-action big screen adaptation of "Aquaman." What is certain, though, is that the movie will tackle ocean pollution, which will be one of the bones of contention between Aquaman himself and his half-brother, Orm/Ocean Master (Patrick Wilson).

"Because you're going to see this ocean world, which we just pollute, and how do these people feel underwater with what the land does to the ocean. And this war that is going to come between the two, and I'm the only one that can link the two. He has to do it. He doesn't want to do it," Momoa said in an interview last year.