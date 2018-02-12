'Aquaman' Rumors: Movie to Feature Superhero's Classic Comic Book Costume

DC Will Aquaman be garbed in his classic orange-and-green costume in the upcoming live-action and standalone movie about the DC character?

While it is believed that Arthur Curry/Aquaman's (Jason Momoa) will wear the same costume that he wore in last year's "Justice League" in the upcoming standalone movie about the DC superhero, recent reports claim that it may not be the case.

According to the latest rumors, it has been revealed at the at Warner Bros' licensing event that Aquaman's costume in the upcoming solo "Aquaman" movie will look exactly the same with the current version of his armor in the comic books. As the comic book incarnation of the superhero carries on the classic bright orange-and-green costume ensemble, it is now speculated that the upcoming live-action movie will also feature the same.

While it remains unclear whether the "Aquaman" movie will really garb Arthur Curry in an orange-and-green costume, some opine that it is a possibility. After all, "Justice League" seems to suggest that Arthur Curry only borrowed his almost monochromatic costume from Mera (Amber Heard), and he may need a costume of his own that is fit for an Atlantean king in the solo "Aquaman" movie.

On the other hand, some can't help but be skeptical whether the classic orange-and-green costume will, indeed, make an appearance in the solo "Aquaman" movie. While it is possible for the said costume to have been included in the production, some fear that it may not make it in the commercial cut of the movie, just like Superman's (Henry Cavill) black suit in "Justice League."

To the uninitiated, it was no less than Cavill himself who teased of Superman's black suit in "Justice League" after posting it on his social media account months prior to the release of the movie in November last year. However, many were disappointed that the black suit was not featured in "Justice League," even just for a single scene.

Just when it was thought that the Man of Steel's black suit was simply a rumor, a deleted scene from the movie leaked online this week, confirming that the black suit was, indeed, a part of the movie. However, for unknown reasons, it was not included in the commercial release cut of "Justice League."

Will Aquaman really wear an orange-and-green costume? What will prompt him to change his armor that was already featured in "Justice League?"

Find out when "Aquaman" hits the theaters this December 21.