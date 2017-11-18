'Aquaman' Rumors: Movie to Reveal if Arthur Curry Can Really Talk to Fish

Facebook/Justice League Movie Shown is a promotional image for "Justice League," where Jason Momoa's Aquaman appears for the second time prior to the solo "Aquaman" movie.

While the currently showing "Justice League" teases what powers Arthur Curry/Aquaman possesses, it remains unclear whether he can really talk to a fish. However, with the standalone "Aquaman" movie already in the pipeline, fans may eventually find out if the would-be King of the Atlantis, indeed, has the ability to communicate with these swimming creatures.

"Justice League" has finally arrived in the theaters, and it has given the fans an idea of what they can expect from Momoa as Aquaman in the DC superhero's upcoming eponymous movie. While the movie shows that Aquaman can control water, swim really fast, and possesses supernatural strength, his answer to Batman's (Ben Affleck) question asking whether he can talk to fish was a bit vague.

In a recent interview, though, Momoa was asked if part of his powers, indeed, includes the ability to talk to fish. In response to the question, the actor said, "Not yet."

As "not yet" suggests that something is waiting to happen, it is now speculated that Aquaman may learn of his ability to communicate with fish in the upcoming standalone "Aquaman" movie. After all, according to Momoa, his character may have the ability to hear and be heard by these aquatic animals.

"I think he can hear them and they can hear him. On a larger level, when he was a kid, he knew he had something special, because he could hear them, and they could hear him," Momoa told GameSpot in a recent interview.

While it remains unclear whether part of Aquaman's power includes the ability to communicate with fish, one thing is certain: The upcoming "Aquaman" movie will feature Arthur Curry finally deciding to assume his role as the rightful King of the Atlantis.

"He has to do it. He doesn't want to do it. Surpassing 'Justice League,' this moment in time is his call to become king. The only thing that can save Atlantis is me fighting my own brother. There's a big battle, and there's an epic (fight)," Momoa revealed in a separate interview with Comicbook.com.

"Aquaman" is slated to hit the theaters on Dec. 19, 2018.