'Aquaman' Trailer to Debut Next Month at WonderCon?

Facebook/Aquaman Depending on the plot, Jason Momoa's "Aquaman" may see a change of outfits from the on in "Justice League."

"Aquaman" is hitting theaters this year but DC is still mum about how the project has been going. If recent reports are to be believed, it looks like fans are finally getting the first full-length trailer for the film next month at WonderCon in Anaheim, California.

Rumor has it that the first "Aquaman" trailer is debuting in March at WonderCon in California. The rumor started from the website "Revenge of the Fans," which claimed over the weekend that the studio is unveiling the trailer as part of Warner Bros.' programming at the event. This year's WonderCon is taking place in Anaheim from March 23 through March 25.

As of this writing, neither DC nor Warner has confirmed the rumor so fans should take it with a grain of salt. In fact, it has not even been confirmed if Warner Bros. will really present during the event. Despite that, fans can expect some "Aquaman" footage to arrive in the near future since the film is included in the studio's 2018 slate. There are also those who point out that the debut makes much more sense for a bigger event like the San Diego Comic-Con, but until Warner or DC has confirmed anything, fans should not get their hopes up too much.

Previously, a rumor also surfaced claiming that the first "Aquaman" trailer would arrive soon. The said rumor came from a man named Carlos Villalobos, who claimed he was working on the trailer. However, fans were disappointed when director James Wan said that Villalobos was not involved with the movie in any way. Although setting the record straight disheartened fans, he said they only needed to be a bit more patient as it wouldn't be long before the trailer arrives.

"Aquaman" is arriving to theaters in December.