'Aquaman' Underwater Scenes Different from 'Justice League,' Says Director

Amidst the negative feedback for "Justice League," particularly its Atlantis sequence, James Wan, director of the Jason Momoa-led "Aquaman" movie, said that he will not employ the air bubble dialogue previewed by the sea king and Mera (Amber Heard).

In "Justice League," Mera showed off her ability to whip a pocket of air that would engulf both her and Aquaman and allow them to converse underwater. Though it was not entirely bad for a short dialogue, many were skeptic about using such a technique for "Aquaman," a movie that is supposed to take place greatly underwater.

"Fret not, no "air bubbles for dialogue" in my underwater world," Wan tweeted in response to The Hollywood Reporter's opinion piece about how that "Justice League" Atlantis sequence paves the way for "Aquaman." He, however, did not detail how conversations will go down in Atlantis.

During a previous interview with THR, the director admitted that working with water has been technically challenging, "even the dry-for-wet sequences are very complex," he said.

"Our equivalent of two people sitting around chatting in the underwater world is super complicated," said Wan. "You have to think about CG with the hair, and how their clothing moves, how are they floating, what kind of rig we put them on and all that stuff."

Wan wants to film scenes with the actual actors for as much as possible instead of using CGI techniques. "That just makes it very difficult and time-sucking and time-challenging to do all of this," he continued. "So it's not an easy shoot — but hopefully it will pay off in spades down the line."

Apart from Momoa and Heard, "Aquaman" features Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Temuera Morrison, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

"Justice League" premiered on Nov. 17. "Aquaman" will hit the big screen on Dec. 21, 2018.