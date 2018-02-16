'Aquaman' Updates: James Wan Quashes Rumors Suggesting Movie's First Trailer to Arrive Soon

Facebook/Justice League Movie Shown is a promotional image for the currently showing "Justice League," where Jason Momoa's Aquaman appears for the second time prior to the solo "Aquaman" movie.

After it was reported that the first ever trailer for Jason Momoa's solo "Aquaman" movie would be released soon, the project's director, James Wan, has hinted that it is unlikely to be the case.

Many DC and Aquaman fans got excited earlier this week after it was reported that the first ever trailer for the upcoming "Aquaman" movie may be out soon. This came after composer Carlos Villalobos posted on his Instagram account a photo suggesting that he is working on the music for the movie's trailer. As an Aquaman Instagram fan page shared the screenshot of the said post on its own Instagram page, Wan quashed all the speculations as he commented that Villalobos has nothing to do with the trailer as he does not even know him.

"Well, he's totally allowed to do anything he wants, but that doesn't mean people should pick up any random stuff out on the internet as news," Wan said in another comment to the post.

While it is unclear when the first ever trailer for the solo "Aquaman" movie will arrive, there are also rumors claiming that the movie will feature Aquaman's classic orange-and-green costume from the comic books. Reportedly, a patron at Warner Bros' licensing event had shared that the DC superhero's costume featured at the event looks exactly the same with his classic comic book look.

Although it is unclear whether it will really be the case, some opine that it is not impossible at all. After all, Aquaman has not embraced his destiny as an Atlantean king in "Justice League" yet, and the armor he used in the movie was only borrowed. Hence, once he becomes an Atlantean king in "Aquaman," he may, indeed, don his classic costume.

"He's not the king yet. He looks to Mera (Amber Heard) and he goes 'I need to borrow something. I need you to do me a favor' so that's when she gives him the equipment," Momoa explained during Justice League's press tour last year.

Whether the iconic costume appears in the movie or not, fans can only confirm once "Aquaman" arrives this Dec. 21.