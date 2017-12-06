Are Americans Getting Hooked on Astrology Again?

Many Americans, declares an article in the New York Times (11/24/17), are "Leaning on the Stars to Make Sense of the World." Personally I'd rather "lean" on the One Who made the stars to make sense of the world. He has revealed Himself not only in the stars, but much more clearly in His Word.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/voice/are-more-americans-turning-to-the-stars-instead-of-to-the-one-who-made-the-stars.html