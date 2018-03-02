Are Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama Getting Back Together?

Reuters/Carlo Allegri Featured in the image is Demi Lovato

Is it still possible for Demi Lovato and ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama to get back together? Recent sightings of the former couple seem to imply this.

It has been almost two years since Demi Lovato split with Wilmer Valderrama, but just recently, the two sparked rumors of a reconciliation after they were spotted hanging out for lunch. A source now says that their relationship as of late has never been better and that they are in a good place. Furthermore, it has been claimed that the two getting back together wouldn't at all be impossible.

"They could definitely end up back together," the source told E! News. "They have crazy love for one another and a very special place in each other's hearts. When you have history like theirs, things are so comfortable and familiar. Nothing can really compare," the insider added.

The source went on to say: "Their friendship is very important to both of them. If the timing is right, it would not be a surprise if they find their way back into a romantic relationship. Demi had some oats to sow and Wilmer has always been supportive. They needed to take a step back to be able to see things a little more clearly. They're in a great place friendship wise and are not going to rule anything out."

The pair first announced their split back in June 2016 after spending six years together. Thankfully, the two ended their romantic relationship on a positive note. Following their breakup, the 25-year-old had only kind words to say about her 38-year-old ex. At one point, the singer even admitted that she had never loved anybody as much as she did Valderrama and that she still loves him.

Furthermore, Lovato also confessed to having doubts about whether or not she had made the right choice breaking up with the "From Dusk Till Dawn" actor.

It has been claimed that the end of their relationship had been because of their age difference, but now that Demi Lovato has become more matured in the past year, coupled with her confession, does this mean that there is a chance that she might get back with Wilmer Valderrama in the near future?