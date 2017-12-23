Are Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Getting Back Together?

Reuters/Brian Snyder Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner watch a baseball game together early in their marriage. The actor is now dating Lindsay Shookus.

It seems Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are not getting back together, as a new report surfaced, desputing rumors that have previously circulated.

There have been rumors going around that Ben Affleck has broken up with Lindsay Shookus and is wanting to return back to his estranged wife Jennifer Garner. Just recently, the actor was spotted visiting several treatment facilities to help him with his alcohol addiction and it has been claimed that the reason for this is that he wants to win back Garner. However, this rumor seems to be false as it has been reported that the "Justice League" star and his "Saturday Night Live" producer girlfriend are still together.

Just recently, both Garner and Affleck had been spotted taking a stroll together in Los Angeles, which is definitely not a surprise since the former couple parted ways rather amicably and are keeping their relationship civil and friendly for their kids. With this being said, they will be celebrating Christmas together as a family this coming Dec. 25 the same way they did last year.

As for the 45-year-old actor visiting several treatment facilities, Affleck has been quite vocal about his struggles with alcoholism and substance abuse for a long time now and this isn't the first time the actor has entered into rehab due to his problems. In 2012, Affleck had revealed he is an excessive drinker and admits that his father is also the same. But lately, he has been trying to get his drinking checked not only for himself but for his children as well.

"I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be," he announced back in March. "I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step," he added.