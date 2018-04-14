Are We Heading for a Childless World?

What happens when a society stops reproducing itself? Well, we're in the early stages of finding out.

Toys R Us, otherwise known as heaven for us kids who grew up in the 80's and 90's, is closing all 800 of its stores' doors. One of the nation's largest and oldest toy retailers, the toy chain made the announcement last month.

In its annual filing, the company pointed to online competition like Amazon, as well as traditional retailers like Walmart and Target, as the major reasons for its bankruptcy. But Toys R Us (which also runs Babies R Us) cited another and much more troubling reason for its collapse: sagging birth rates.

