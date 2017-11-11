'Are You The One?' Season 6 Spoilers: Nurys Exposes Malcolm's Playboy Nature to Diandra

Facebook/AREUTHE1 Promo image for "Are You The One?"

In a teaser for the next episode of "Are You The One?" Nurys Mateo finally tells Diandra Delgado that the latter has fallen in love with a playboy -- Malcolm Drummer.

In the short video trailer, Mateo and Delgado were seen in the bedroom where they both figured out that Drummer was playing with their hearts.

A fierce-looking Mateo faced Delgado and said: "All I know was when Malcolm called you a d***rider last night, he's in the wrong because I knew that everything he said was b*******."

Then, in her solo interview to be shown in the next episode, Mateo further explained that Drummer "is definitely a player." She then shared that the 25-year-old guy from West Palm Beach, Florida, flirted with her the previous week, which was the same time when Drummer was also trying to build a romantic relationship with Delgado.

A flashback scene of Drummer and Mateo together on a couch and sharing a steamy kiss was then shown in the trailer which supported the latter's claims. That same night, Mateo continued, they slept together.

Mateo shared in the interview: "I'm going to tell Diandra what happened because he's been playing us both and, you know, telling her one thing and telling me another thing."

The video teaser then went back to the scene where the girls were in the bedroom as Mateo revealed everything to Delgado. In her own solo interview, Delgado called Drummer's actions "disrespectful and walked out after saying she would no longer give her time to the guy in the hot seat.

"Are You The One?" is an MTV reality TV show where 10 single women and 10 single men stay in a mansion after going through some evaluation with psychologists and professional matchmakers. As the title suggests, every cast member's goal is to find a love that will last a long time among the other people in the house.

"Are You The One?" season 6 airs every Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST on MTV.