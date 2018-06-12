Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson Engaged After Less Than a Month of Dating?

Wikimedia Commons/Melissa Rose Singer actress Ariana Grande performs for the 93.3 FLZ Jingle Ball in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Just a month after rumors about Ariana Grande's new relationship with "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson begun, the new couple is reportedly engaged.

A source who claimed to be close to the couple told People that the engagement happened recently.

"They're just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It's nothing they've been hiding," the source stated.

Multiple sources also talked about the rumored engagement with Us Weekly. One insider claimed that the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer and the comedian were already talking about their engagement during actor Robert Pattinson's birthday party in Los Angeles last Saturday, June 9.

Another one claimed that they are not rushing to set a date to walk down the aisle, but their friends were all happy and excited about the new state of their relationship.

On the other hand, a third source said that the couple is looking forward to enjoying a very long engagement with each other.

Reps from both camps have yet to confirm the rumored engagement, but Grande shared a cryptic post on Twitter Monday afternoon just after the news broke out, where she wrote: "i love u sm hi & thank u i love u bye."

i love u sm hi & thank u i love u bye — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 12, 2018

Talks about Grande and Davidson's relationship started just a few days after the confirmation that the pop singer announced in late April that she and rapper Mac Miller split after almost two years of dating.

In early May, Us Weekly also reported that Davidson and his on-again, off-again girlfriend of two years Cazzie David ultimately ended their relationship, as well.

The couple had been very vocal about their feelings for each other since then. Davidson reportedly got two tattoos that were inspired by his rumored fiancée early this month. One of which is a pair of bunny ears that the singer had been known for since it is the cover of her album "Dangerous Woman" that was released in 2016, while the other one is Grande's initials that he had inked on his thumb.

Another insider also told E! News that the comedian was beaming and was very happy when he was asked about his new lady love during an appearance last week at an improv club in Hollywood.

"He started saying how he felt so lucky like he won the lottery and couldn't believe he was so lucky," the source who was one of the audience during his show told the publication. "He said he's gonna 'ride this one out!' After that, he kind of got into more of a comedy act, but it was pretty sweet because that was the most genuine and happy he seemed during the whole thing," the insider added.

The couple was reportedly introduced to each other when Grande appeared in an episode of "Saturday Night Live" in 2016, but they only remained friends until their respective relationships from their past lovers officially ended.

Confirmation about the couple's engagement is expected to be announced in the coming days.