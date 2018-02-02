Arifureta Official Site Promotional image for the upcoming Japanese fantasy anime series, “Arifureta Shokugyou de Sekai Saikyou (Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest),” based on the light novels written by Ryo Shirakome and illustrated by Takayaki.

The supposed April 2018 premiere of the Japanese fantasy anime series "Arifureta Shokugyou de Sekai Saikyou (Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest)" has been postponed to 2019.

The announcement was officially made via an apology letter posted online earlier this month, citing "various circumstances" as the cause for the delay. The staff has also expressed its continuing interest to work on the project and is taking the postponement as a chance to come up with a much better outcome a year from now.

In addition to this, Overlap has also reportedly announced that the eighth volume of the original light novel series, which was originally scheduled for a March 25 release, will also be delayed to April 25. The special edition of the said volume will be bundled with the series' second audio drama CD.

The upcoming anime series is based on the light novels written by Ryo Shirakome and illustrated by Takayaki. It was first published on the Overlap Bunko imprint in 2015 and has since released seven volumes. J-Novel Club is digitally releasing the series in English, while Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing translated volumes in print.

It has also inspired a manga adaptation by RoGa that is currently serialized on Overlap's "Comic Gardo" website since 2016. A four-panel comedy spinoff by Misaki Mori, titled "Arifureta Nichijou de Sekai Saikyou," has also begun serialization on the same comic website in July 2017.

On the other hand, the upcoming anime adaptation is being animated by WHITE FOX under the direction of Jun Kamiya. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu is handling the series scripts, while Atsuo Atobe is in charge of adapting Takayaki's original character designs to anime. Atobe also serves as the series' chief animation director.

Cast members that have been announced include Toshinari Fukamachi, who will be voicing Hajime Nagumo; Yuuki Kuwahara, who will be providing the voice of Yue; and Minami Takahashi, who will be taking on the role of Shea.

"Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest" tells the story of a 17-year-old boy named Hajime, who is an average everyday otaku until his entire class is suddenly summoned to a fantasy world. Here, they will be treated as heroes who are tasked with the salvation of the human race. However, the dream-like world turns into a nightmare of sorts of Hajime when he realizes that unlike his classmates he only possesses one transmutation skill as a Synergist.

Hajime is out to prove that even a character with nothing more than a blacksmith's level of strength can still make a difference in the world when the series finally airs sometime in 2019.