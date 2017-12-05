Arifureta Shokugyou de Sekai Saikyou Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese fantasy anime series, “Arifureta Shokugyou de Sekai Saikyou (Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest)” based on the light novel written by Ryo Shirakome and illustrated by TakayaKi

An anime adaptation of the Japanese fantasy light novel series, "Arifureta Shokugyou de Sekai Saikyou (Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest)," is coming next year in April. The upcoming animation will be produced by WHITE FOX.

Written by Ryou Shirakome and illustrated by TakayaKi, the fantasy light novel series tells the story of an average, 17-year-old otaku named Hajime Nagumo, who, one day, gets transported to a fantasy world along with the rest of his class. They were then tasked with the heroic duty of saving the world from complete extinction.

However, while his classmates are blessed with godlike powers that enable them to fulfill their tasks, Hajime finds himself at the bottom of the rung with only a single transmutation skill to boast of as a Synergist. It is for this reason that he becomes the subject of ridicule by his classmates, which in turn puts him in despair.

How can an average guy like him, who has nothing more than a glorified blacksmith's level of strength, survive an unfamiliar world filled with fantastical monsters and demons? Will he really be able to get past his commonplace status to become his new world's strongest hero?

The upcoming anime adaptation was teased earlier this year as a secret project along with the announcement of a spin-off novel titled "Arifureta Shokugyou de Sekai Saikyou Rei (Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest Zero)," which is due out in Japan on Christmas day this year Also, an audio drama CD that will be released on the same day together, with the seventh volume of the original light novel series.

"Arifureta Shokugyou de Sekai Saikyou" will premiere in April 2018 on Tokyo MX and AT-X. It will be directed by Jun Kamiya, whose previous works include "Blue Seed" and "Neo Ranga." Kazuyuki Fudeyasu of "Girls' Last Tour" is in charge of series composition, while Atsuo Tobe of "Yakitate!! Japan" will be taking care of the character designs based on the illustrations by TakayaKi.

Tobe also serves as the series' animation director.

"Arifureta Shokugyou de Sekai Saikyou" was initially published as a web novel on the user-submitted content site, "Shousetsuka ni Narou," and has since been followed by three after-stories as well as one other extra story. Overlap picked the series up for publication under their Bunko imprint in 2015.

The novels have been licensed in English by the J-Novel Club, with Seven Seas Entertainment publishing and distributing them in print.