Arizona Cardinals Safety Tyvon Branch, Left Tackle D.J. Humphries Out for the Season Due to Injuries

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall) D.J. Humphries with the Arizona Cardinals in 2015.

Arizona Cardinals safety Tyvon Branch and offensive tackle D.J. Humphries won't be returning to the field again this season after they sustained serious injuries during their game against the Seattle Seahawks last Thursday night.

Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians has confirmed that both players have been ruled out for the rest of the season due to their injuries.

Branch sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and a torn cartilage in his right knee while he was covering Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham in the first quarter of the game. The veteran safety had to undergo cartilage repair surgery last Friday to fix the damage in his locked right knee, and he will have ACL surgery at a later date.

"You lose your top tackler," Arians said of Branch, via the Cardinals' official website.

"He was having a great year. I don't know if he had the reputation to play in the Pro Bowl, but he had the game. He was playing at that level. He bailed us out twice last night when guys were beat. He came over the top and broke up balls. It's just a shame," he continued.

Humphries injured his knee in the first quarter as well and the Cardinals initially thought that he might have torn his ACL. Fortunately, the injury wasn't that bad. The third-year pro has been diagnosed with a dislocated kneecap and he's expected to miss the next three months while he recovers.

"It's kind of been a chronic MCL for him, because he had a brace on. That should fix that problem he's had. It's a shame, because he was playing really, really well," Arians stated.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals have also announced that reserve tight end Ifeanyi Momah has broken his leg and he has been ruled out for the season as well.