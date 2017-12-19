Arizona Diamondbacks MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Team in the Mix for Manny Machado

(Photo: Reuters/Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports)/ Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado (13) hits a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning at Fenway Park, May 1, 2017.

The Chicago White Sox have reportedly been working on a potential deal for Baltimore Orioles' third baseman/shortstop Manny Machado recently, but it looks like the Arizona Diamondbacks may also be in the mix for his services.

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Diamondbacks have emerged as a possible landing spot for Machado if the Orioles decide to move him. However, Olney also noted that Orioles owner Peter Angelos still has to approve the deal.

"As of Saturday morning, the Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks had demonstrated the most interest in Manny Machado, according to AL sources," Olney said in his report.

"Some execs involved in the talks still wonder if Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos will give a final approval to a Machado deal in the face of some negative fan reaction. But a lot of Baltimore fans are sophisticated and understand that Machado won't re-sign with the Orioles after 2018, and that swapping him gives the franchise its best chance to acquire young pitching talent," he continued.

Well, Angelos' reluctance to approve a trade is understandable. The New York Yankees' interest in Machado isn't exactly the best-kept secret in the league, and the Orioles owner is trying to avoid trading him to a non-contender who will simply flip him to the Yankees for a package of prospects.

Still, the Diamondbacks are in a good position to make the postseason next year, so the Orioles may be willing to ship the three-time All-Star to Arizona. They do have Jake Lamb at third base, but he can always move to shortstop if they acquire Machado.

Machado had 33 home runs in 690 plate appearances for the Orioles last season. However, his 0.259/0.310/0.471 slash line was down from the impressive 0.294/0.343/0.533 line he posted in 2016.

Machado's a two-time Gold Glove winner (2013, 2015) and he was also named the winner of the Platinum Glove award in 2013.