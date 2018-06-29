Arizona's Hero Dog Honored for Rescuing Buddy

Facebook/MesaFireDept Screen grabbed from the video featuring the hero dog Remus from Arizona during the recognition ceremony given by the Mesa Fire and Medical Department.

Remus the dog saved his furry pal from drowning, and his efforts will not go to waste.

In May, a video from a surveillance camera shared by a family in Mesa, Arizona went viral. It showed their two dogs getting rowdy near the pool inside their home. Then, one of them named Smokey suddenly fell into the water, and he seemed to be struggling to stay afloat.

To save his buddy from drowning, Remus can be seen coaxing his friend up the pool. But Smokey was obviously having a hard time getting out of the water. Then, Remus eventually decided to jump into the pool and nudged Smokey up. This gave the latter the chance to pull himself to safety.

Because of his heroism, the Mesa Fire and Medical Department declared Wednesday that Remus deserved some recognition.

"That video is so impressive to see how a dog can even go and save his friend's life," Mesa FD's Meghan Chute told NBC News-affiliate 12 News. "Remus is awesome and we are so happy that he was able to save his friend," chute added.

The fire department's chief Mary Cameli presented the dog-turned-lifeguard with a delicious treat as his reward.

"It's so important to teach your kids water safety but also it shows that Kayla [Remus' owner] did the right thing in teaching her dog water safety as well," Chief Cameli stated during the awarding event. "What a great day and what a happy thing for us to celebrate with Remus," she added.

Remus' owner, Kayla Becerra, on the other hand, said that she was happy to see her beloved dog be recognized for saving someone in need. "Nobody was around to make sure he was doing the right thing and he still did the right thing," she said.

Becerra also mentioned that her entire family is glad that Remus was around to save their other family dog.