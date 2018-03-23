'Ark: Survival Evolved' Is Coming to Nintendo Switch

"Ark: Survival Evolved" is making its way to the Nintendo Switch, and right at the heels of Studio Wildcard announcing a mobile version of the prehistory-themed game, too. The Switch version is now anticipated to come out sometime in fall of this year.

The developers have made the announcement during the State of Unreal presentation, an update from the Epic Games for their Unreal Engine, on Wednesday, March 21. It will be Studio Wildcard's big reveal for this year's Game Developers Conference, with the studio working with Abstraction Games to bring the port to "Ark: Survival Evolved" fans, according to Polygon.

The Nintendo Switch version will be a faithful version of the survival game, including all the contents and features of the original "Ark: Survival Evolved" and all its massive areas and sub-regions, as well as the "more than 100 prehistoric- and fantasy-inspired creatures such as the T-Rex, Giganotosaurus, Rock Drake and Reaper."

"The Switch's handheld mode provides a fantastic new capability for survivors who want to fully immerse themselves in the vast worlds of ARK," Jeremy Stieglitz, co-director on "Ark: Survival Evolve" for Studio Wildcard, noted in his presentation.

"With this new version, Switch players can go directly from hunting and taming while sitting on the couch, to forming online tribes and searching out new conquests when on the bus, waiting in line, or wherever they happen to be," he added.

The video below is a quick preview of how the game looks like on the Nintendo Switch (courtesy of a Twitch stream by the Unreal Engine team) before the title launches for the hybrid console sometime in fall of 2018. Meanwhile, "Ark Survival Evolved" has been available since summer of last year for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, Linux, and Mac.