'Ark: Survival Evolved' New DLC 'Aberration' Comes Out on Dec. 12

"Ark: Survival Evolved" has a new paid DLC coming out, as the series goes full sci-fi with the introduction of the "Aberration" content expansion pack. The new DLC is due to come out for the PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on Dec. 12.

This DLC is the same content pack that was originally scheduled to launch a month ago in October, as a quick follow-up to the desert regions of the "Scorched Earth" expansion. The delayed launch put a one month gap in their schedule, as Eurogamer notes.

Steam/Studio Wildcard "Ark: Survival Evolved" intorduces "Aberration," a derelict, malfunctioning ARK with an elaborate underground biome system, later on Dec. 12, 2017.

This is a marked departure from the bright and lush areas of the first parts of "Ark: Survival Evolved," as Studio Wildcard described the content pack on their Steam preview page.

Players will find themselves in a strange, malfunctioning ARK vessel that looks to be older and misused compared to what they knew about earlier ARKs. An underground ecosystem has sprung up from the derelict craft, and survivors must face new creatures and extreme environmental hazards.

To traverse this underground world, players must familiarize themselves with zip lines, wingsuits, climbing gear, cave dwellings, and a ton of other features needed to survive. A new threat also comes from their underground lairs.

"But beware the 'Nameless': unrelenting, Element-infused humanoids which have evolved into vicious light-hating monstrosities!" Studio Wildcard warns "Ark: Survival Evolved" players ahead of next month.

"On Aberration, survivors will uncover the ultimate secrets of the ARKs, and discover what the future holds in store for those strong and clever enough to survive!" the studio added, hinting at an encounter later in the game.

The video below showcases what's coming ahead for "Ark: Survival Evolved" when the new DLC, "Aberration," launches on PC and home consoles on Dec. 12. "Aberration" will also be available as a separate DLC or as part of a three-map season pass, and Black Friday deals are already available.