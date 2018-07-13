Armless Miami Man Accused of Stabbing a Tourist in Florida Using Feet

A homeless man in Miami was arrested and charged for the stabbing of a tourist on Tuesday, July 10. The suspect, who is armless, is known on the South Beach for the dexterous use of his feet and for the artwork he paints using them.

Jonathan Crenshaw, 46, has been a common sight for tourists and passersby on Lincoln Road Mall for his skill in painting. Crenshaw has been painting on canvas using just his feet for years, and has been a fixture on South Beach for some time now, as Miami Herald reported.

Miami-Dade County Corrections 46-year-old Jonathan Crenshaw, a homeless man with no arms has been charged with stabbing a tourist in Florida.

Police reports say that on Tuesday night, Crenshaw allegedly stabbed a man with a pair of scissors he grabbed with his feet. The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Cesar Coronado, a tourist visiting Miami from Chicago.

The victim's friend told the authorities that Coronado was asking the suspect for directions when Crenshaw stabbed him. Officers arrived at the scene in the 1600 block of Collins Avenue to find the victim on the ground and clutching a wounded left arm, according to ABC News.

As for Crenshaw, he did not deny stabbing the victim. He had voluntarily told an officer that he was just defending himself from Coronado, who allegedly punched him in the head while he was lying down.

Crenshaw said that he pulled out the pair of scissors with his feet and stabbed the victim. He then left the area after putting the sharp implement back in his waistband.

He was afterward arrested on an aggravated battery charge, with a bond set at $7,500. He also had a previous conviction from back in 2014, when he was sent to jail for 180 days for felony battery on a cop.

Aside from that, he has also been arrested for a range of offenses including trespassing, vandalism, drunken disorder, and battery on city officials, police officers, and firefighters.