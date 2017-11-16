'Arms' Free 4.0 Update Comes With New Character Misango

"Arms" is getting up there in terms of version number, and every step up also brought in new characters to the game; something that fans appreciate more after the recent trend of paid character DLCs. For version 4.0, "Arms" is adding a new agile fighter in Misango, as the update rolls out on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Nintendo has earlier teased an update on their social media accounts, letting players know that a new update is coming without giving too much away like in this example from Facebook UK.

Facebook/ARMSUK ARMS Version 4.0, which will feature a brand new fighter and much more, arrives soon.

That was a day ago, and with today's roll-out of "Arms" version 4.0, players are now getting ready to welcome Misango. With the new tribal-themed characters also comes a brand new jungle stage, along with other minor updates.

Misango looks to be a balanced combination of agility and damage, as he can already dodge around a map with his fast movement by default. He also comes with a set of special masks, and each of them gives him a special, temporary upgrade, depending on the arms he has equipped.

The selection of arms for Misango looks to be jungle-themed as well, as Comic Book notes. One of them looks like a snake that can shoot out and twist along different directions, perfect for nailing a hit behind an opponent's guard.

He also comes with options for fruit arms that can splatter some juice on rivals. This sticky residue lets Misango deal extra damage to them while they are covered in fruit extract, too.

For a third option, he also comes with a few other animal-themed arms that work great for quick hit-and-run moves against opponents. All his upgrades work well in the new jungle stage, too; with its long pillars that Misango can maneuver behind as shown in the video below.