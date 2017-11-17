'ARMS' Gameplay News: Nintendo Adds New Character Misango in Update 4.0

Nintendo Promo image featuring the newest character in "ARMS" named Misango.

Nintendo recently confirmed they are adding a new fighter in the "ARMS" roster, named Misango, along with the fighting game's update 4.0.

In Nintendo's official announcement, the video game giant dubbed Misango as the Spirited Fighter. "Misango is a spiritual man devoted to his homeland and his fellow Misangans," the developers added.

With a special spiritual strength, Misango comes into the game with a unique ability in terms of charging up since this action provides him with powers and abilities that have not been seen in other "ARMS" fighters.

Once charged up, Misango can perform with highly increased speed. It also gives him "protection from flinching."

To get a better understanding of the spiritual connection Misango has, players should watch the video teaser below. Halfway through the video, there appeared to be a ball of air following his every move.

Later on in the video, the said color-changing flying ball wrapped itself around Misango's head and formed a mask of various appearances. Each look gave him a specific unique power, such as being able to take on attacks without getting hurt much. Because of this, Misango was able to penetrate the opponent's defense line.

Along with Misango, Nintendo also added a new stage called the Temple Grounds. The arena, as well as Misango's identity and appearance, looked heavily inspired by the Aztec civilization.

Meanwhile, "ARMS" update 4.0 also arrived with three new arms -- the game's main weapon -- namely Scorpio, Glusher, and Skully. Nintendo confirmed that by default, all of these are available for Misango to use. These can also be later unlocked for other characters.

As shown in the trailer that introduced Misango, the Scorpio weapon was shaped as its name. One of its noticeable abilities was finding tiny openings to crawl into and crossing through the opponent's cover to make an attack. Meanwhile, the Skully was shaped like the skull of a bird with a very large beak.

Aside from Misango, the Temple Grounds, and the three new arms, the update also provided improvements and fixes. All of the contents in "ARMS" update 4.0 are now available for free.