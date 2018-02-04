'ARMS' News: Ver. 5.1 for Nintendo's Fighting Video Game Adds Tournament Mode

Twitter/ Nintendo of America Promotional photo for Nintendo's fighting video game "ARMS"

Nintendo's fighting video game "Arms" just got a new update to keep things interesting for gamers. Version 5.1 of the video game is now live, bringing a Tournament mode to the title.

Nintendo released 5.1 on Jan. 31 to add the Tournament mode to the game with all ARM characters unlocked. The new update allows fans to easily change from Normal to Tournament mode on the Top Menu. Players will not be able to access Ranked Match or Gran Prix when playing on the Tournament mode. The Tournament mode is one of the anticipated updates for the video game. The Tournament mode is accompanied by new badges as well as the Gallery feature filled with creative illustrations. The art selection in the Gallery feature can be purchased with in-game currency or by completing certain tasks.

New updates are also coming to the Part Crash including new Bonus Periods and the ultimate version of Hedlok. Dr. Coyle, Ramram, and Skillshot issues were also resolved with the update. Coyle's extra arms will now fire correctly, no more mid-air stop for Ramram, and the Skillshot's Tribolt attack bug has been resolved.

The update was well received by gamers especially the Tournament mode and the Gallery feature. The update, however, did not include any new characters joining the fighting game roster.

Dr. Coyle is the most recent character addition to the playable characters when Nintendo released the game's major update, Version 5.0, last December.

"Arms" garnered great feedback and score ratings from gamers and video game critics after its release date back on June 16, 2017.

The game was applauded for its combat gameplay and character variety with unique abilities and design. IGN, Polygon, and TrustedReviews gave the game a near perfect score of 8 out of 10. TrustedReviews wrote on its "Arms" review article that the game is by far one of the best online video games Nintendo has released.