'Arrested Development' Season 5 News: Ron Howard Returns To The Sound Booth For Voiceovers

"Arrested Development" has already been confirmed for a fifth season, and Ron Howard is back in the sound booth.

Howard, who is also known for directing such films as "A Beautiful Mind," "The Da Vinci Code," and the upcoming "Solo: A Star Wars Story," recently took to Twitter to reveal that he has begun recording voiceovers for the highly anticipated fifth season of "Arrested Development."

"For my birthday this morning I was back at the mic for the 'Next... #Arrested Development,'" the Academy Award-winning director wrote in the caption. Upon closer inspection, it can also be glimpsed that one of his lines begins with "Michael Bluth has been away," though that is the only teaser that can be spotted in the photo.

Fans of "Arrested Development" have long been clamoring for more after the show was cancelled by Fox, which was its original network. Netflix then picked up the series years later for a fourth season. And, after a lull, the show is now back for season 5.

The upcoming season is said to focus on the disappearance and possible death of Lucille Two (Liza Minelli), who mysteriously went missing in the season 4 finale. Buster (Tony Hale) was then arrested for the suspected murder of his former lover.

Star Jason Bateman, who portrays Michael Bluth, has said that the new season will be more like a murder mystery. However, fans should not worry about the show's structure, as it has also been revealed that the fifth season will revert back to the format featured in the first three seasons.

It can be recalled that season 4 was structured a bit differently, focusing instead on individual characters, due to the cast members' busy schedules. Now that their schedules have aligned, fans are going to see more of the Bluth family together in one room and interacting.

"Arrested Development" season 5 does not have a specific release date yet, though it is expected to drop sometime this year on Netflix.