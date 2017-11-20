'Arrested Development' Season 5 News: Will Jeffrey Tambor Sexual Harassment Allegations Affect Netflix Series?

"Arrested Development" star Jeffrey Tambor (George Bluth Sr./Oscar) recently quit his other show amid two sexual harassment allegations. Investigations are ongoing among the cast and crew members of Amazon's "Transparent" but will Netflix also do something similar on "Arrested Development?" Will Tambor's appearance in the Netflix comedy be affected as well?

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Jeffrey Tambor plays two roles on "Arrested Development" as George Bluth Sr. and his twin brother Oscar.

Tambor, a two-time Emmy winner, announced on Sunday, Nov. 19, that he's no longer returning to the "Transparent" set, which was due to start work on its fifth season. The actor, however, denied the public claims that he repeatedly made sexual advances on actresses Van Barnes and Trace Lysette.

"Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don't see how I can return to Transparent," Tambor said in his statement. "I've already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue."

Fans of "Arrested Development," however, can't help but wonder if Tambor's situation on "Transparent" will bear an impact on his comedy show. Executives of Netflix firmly refused to comment on the matter, according to The Daily Beast.

In any case, filming for "Arrested Development" season 5 wrapped up last week, as co-star Tony Hale (Buster Bluth) confirmed on his Twitter. There's no need, therefore, to halt production nor make script changes to ease Tambor out of the show, but will his appearances be edited now that the comedy series will be heading into post-production?

Netflix recently fired its "House of Cards" star Kevin Spacey, who was due to begin work on season 6, for similar sexual harassment allegations. Netflix also dropped the upcoming shows of Louis C.K. after he admitted to several sexual misconducts.

The streaming platform originally planned to release "Arrested Development" season 5 in early 2018. It's still unclear if Netflix will delay the premiere as the latest controversy in Hollywood continue to heat up.