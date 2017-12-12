The CW Will Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) of "Arrow" appear in an episode of 'Titan?'

DC Television Universe is faring well in The CW with the shows under the Arrowverse, led by "Arrow." But fans are still looking forward to seeing other DC characters come to life on TV, including the superheroes based from the "Titans" which is expected to debut in DC's upcoming streaming platform. Since "Arrow" is being aired on a different network, fans of the comic books are wondering if there is a chance to see a crossover between the two shows.

According to reports, "Arrow" showrunner Marc Guggenheim was asked during the panel at ACE Comic-Con regarding the possibility of the "Arrow" and "Titans" crossover. While he could not confirm if there are plans for this at the moment, Guggenheim stated that he learned to "never say never."

"I could not begin to tell you how often we say to each other, 'We never thought any of this was going to happen," the showrunner said in the panel as reported by Screen Rant. "We never thought we'd see all these characters. We never thought there'd be a universe.' So, never say never, but in terms of which characters be on which shows, what's part of the universe, above my paygrade and probably that's a good thing."

Comic book fans know that the story of "Titans" center on a group of young superheroes gathered from the different arcs on the DC Universe. The series was penned by DC creative chief officer Geoff Johns, as well as Greg Berlanti and Akiva Goldsman.

Heroic Hollywood also mentioned that the pilot episode of the upcoming "Titan" series will be directed by "The Machinist" director Brad Anderson. The cast will include Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven, Ryan Potter as Beast Boy, Alan Ritchson as Hawk, as well as Minka Kelly as Dove.

The 13-episode "Titan" series is slated to air sometime in 2018.