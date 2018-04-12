'Arrow' Cast News: Colton Haynes Returns as Series Regular for Season 7

The CW The Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) and Roy Haper (Colton Haynes) will reunite in 'Arrow' season 7.

After announcing the exit of Willa Holland's character Thea Queen in season 6, The CW announced that Colton Haynes will return as a series regular for "Arrow" season 7.

In a joint statement that was published by The Hollywood Reporter, the executive producer shared that they managed to close a deal to bring back the "Teen Wolf" alum in the cast roster of the superhero drama as the Green Arrow's (Stephen Amell) protégé Roy Harper.

"We're very fortunate and excited to welcome back Colton to Arrow. While we've always enjoyed Colton's returns to the show, we couldn't be more thrilled to have him return as a proper series regular, and we're very excited about all the creative opportunities Roy Harper's return affords us," the executive producers stated.

Haynes first joined "Arrow" in season 1 as a recurring character, then became promoted as a series regular for seasons 2 and 3 until his contract expired. He returned in season 4 as a guest star, then returned once again in episodes 15 and 16 of season 6 when Roy was kidnapped by Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevado).

Roy once again bid goodbye to Star City to look for all the new Lazarus Pits all over the world with Thea, but it seems like something will bring him back to the city for season 7. However, there are no reports if Holland will also come back next season.

Haynes also released a statement about his return to the series, as reported by Variety. According to the actor, "I could not be happier to return to my role as Roy Harper alongside my 'Arrow' family."

Other details about "Arrow" season 7 remain under wraps, but Amell hinted that something big is about to happen when asked about what to expect in the upcoming season during his appearance at the Heroes and Villains Fan Fest held in Chicago last week.

According to the actor, the production for season 6 will wrap up in May. This will only be the time when the cast will learn about what to expect for their characters in the upcoming season.

"I know where Oliver begins the year, but I know that it is something on the show, more so than anything that we've ever done, more so than blowing up the island, it is something on the show that we can never undo, if that makes sense. And if it doesn't make sense, even better," the actor also said during the panel event that was reported by Cinema Blend.

This could mean that something big is about to happen in the finale of season 6, and it will have a major effect that could possibly change the dynamics in Star City in the upcoming season.

It can be speculated that someone might meet his/her ultimate end in the last episode of season 6, but the network remains mum about the details.

The current season of "Arrow" airs on The CW every Thursdays at 9 p.m. EDT, while the release date for season 7 later this year is yet to be announced.