'Arrow' Season 6 Episode 10 Spoilers: Cayden James Gets Ready to Take Over the City

Facebook/CWArrow Promotional photo for "Arrow"

Cayden James (Michael Emerson) is planning a never-before-seen attack on Star City in the upcoming episode of "Arrow."

In the episode titled "Divided," the promo shows Team Arrow looking very much concerned after learning that James has joined forces with other villains to take over the city. In the clip, Diggle (David Ramsey) is telling Oliver (Stephen Amell) that they need support in the looming clash with James' team, which includes Black Siren (Katie Cassidy), Anatoly Knyazev (David Nykl), Vincent Sobel aka the Vigilante (Johann Urb), Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo), and his partner Boots (Tobias Jelinek).

Last episode, James' plan was finally revealed. He and the other bad guys have been working together, planning the green vigilante's defeat. They cannot wait for Green Arrow to watch Star City crumble and blame himself for his inability to save everyone. James' revelation took Oliver and the others by surprise. They thought that the villain's scheme ended when he abducted Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne) to trade his life for a weapon of mass destruction. Now that James has a bunch of dangerous individuals backing him up, there is no telling what else he can accomplish.

Meanwhile, Team Arrow is still reeling from the series of unfortunate events that took place with the members. When it became apparent that there was a spy among them, Oliver decided to flush the person out. At first, they thought it was Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) since she was caught on surveillance tape meeting with her former partner, Vincent. But then, Rene (Rick Gonzalez) came clean, admitting that the FBI had him on the leash. He said the Feds threatened him that he would not be able to see his daughter again if he would not follow their orders.

"Arrow" season 6 will return on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.