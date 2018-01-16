'Arrow' Season 6 Episode 10 Spoilers: Curtis to Lead Anti-Arrow Group?

Facebook/CWArrow Promotional photo for "Arrow"

Curtis (Echo Kellum) and the two other disgraced Team Arrow members are planning something in the upcoming episode of "Arrow."

In the episode titled "Divided," the promo shows Curtis, Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) and Rene (Rick Gonzalez) huddling up and talking about what they will do now that Oliver (Stephen Amell) has kicked them out of the group. While they are still angry that the green vigilante spared them no more attention after they broke his trust, all three wants to do something to help in the battle against Cayden James (guest star Michael Emerson) and his cronies.

Previously, Oliver discovered that Dinah was still talking to her former partner, Vincent Sobel aka the Vigilante (Johann Urb). Rene, on the other hand, was caught spilling information to the FBI. When he was asked to explain his side, he said that he was doing it to ensure his daughter's safety. In the clip, Dinah is asking Curtis about what they want to do now that they are excluded from the Team Arrow's mission.

According to Curtis, they will form their own group. It remains unclear, though, which side they will take in the battle between Oliver and James. The trio may still be feeling frustrated that Oliver was quick to render judgment about their loyalty to the group. As the teaser reveals, he is determined to fight with only Diggle (David Ramsey) and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) on his side. Although Diggle tries to remind Oliver that they still have other friends, he ignores the idea immediately.

Meanwhile, the promo shows Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) angrily urging her team to kill Oliver once and for all. Her attack comes to a halt, though, when arrows comes flying at her and pins her on the wall. Executive producer Wendy Mericle has previously hinted that there is still hope for the villainess. Although there seems to be no smidgen of Laurel Lance left in Black Siren, she is still around, buried deep.

"I don't know if there's any question about whether or not the [idea] of redemption will come up; it has to," Mericle said. "Her father is there. Oliver is there. Everyone is going to be asking whether or not it's possible to find a little piece of Laurel, the Laurel Lance they knew and loved, in there somewhere."

"Arrow" season 6 will return on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.