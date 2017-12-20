'Arrow' Season 6 Episode 10 Spoilers: Diggle Rallies Squad to Fight against Villain Team

Facebook/CWArrow Promotional photo for "Arrow"

Diggle (David Ramsey) knows they are the underdog in the looming fight between his team and Cayden James' (Michael Emerson) ragtag of criminals in the upcoming episode of "Arrow."

In the episode titled "Divided," the promo shows Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Diggle talking about what they must do to take down James and his villain squad. They are both aware that their current number will not be enough to stop the adversaries from taking over Star City. They need more people to join Team Arrow, but their options are limited.

After the revelations from the last episode, Oliver does not quite know which of his members could be trusted. He could not forget that Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) was caught on surveillance tape meeting with her former partner, Vincent Sobel aka the Vigilante (Johann Urb) and that Rene (Rick Gonzalez) sold them out to the FBI. He did it for his daughter who was used as a bargaining chip by the Feds.

Diggle urges Oliver to find allies while they still have time. James is planning a huge attack on the city and it may happen anytime. Together with his new friends, he is expected to become unstoppable. James will be joined by the Vigilante, Black Siren (Katie Cassidy), Anatoly Knyazev (David Nykl), Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo), and his partner Boots (Tobias Jelinek).

James' true motives have started to unfurl. It is apparent that abducting Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne) was only the first part of his plans. He wanted to trade the man's life for a weapon of mass destruction. It came as a shock when it was revealed that James has joined forces with a bunch of powerful enemies. With Team Arrow still reeling from the upsetting revelations about its members, Oliver knows they are not prepared for a fight as big as this one.

"Arrow" season 6 will return on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.