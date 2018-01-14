'Arrow' Season 6 Episode 10 Spoilers: Oliver's Team Divides; Black Siren Dies?

Facebook/CWArrow Will the Black Siren die by Oliver's arrow?

Two divided teams will be going after Cayden James (Michael Emerson) in episode 10. Meanwhile, does the Black Siren, also known as Lauren Lance (Kate Cassidy), die by the hands of Oliver (Stephen Amell)?

On the next episode of "Arrow" season 6, titled "Divided," Oliver's team divide into two, both of which are going after Cayden. However, Cayden has set up his own army that might be too powerful for two divided teams.

In the episode 10 promo, John (David Ramsey) tries to convince Oliver to "even the playing field" before they go after Cayden. But Oliver has lost trust in some of his team members and refuses to bring them back.

"You don't go into the field with people you can't rely on," Oliver says back. He also believes that he, along with John and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards), can conquer Cayden for good.

"There is no rest of the team. The three of us, we can end Cayden James together," Oliver says to both John and Felicity.

Meanwhile, the other three who are forming their own team to go after Cayden are Curtis (Echo Kellum), Rene Ramirez (Rick Gonzalez), and Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy). They will band together as Mr. Terrific, Wild Dog, and Black Canary to go after Cayden themselves.

However, something might help change Oliver's mind in refusing to ask for help in fighting Cayden James. According to the episode 10 listing on The Futon Critic, Oliver will discover one of Cayden's secrets, which will push him to team up with an unexpected ally.

Meanwhile, the Black Siren could die in episode 10 by the hands of Oliver himself.

In the episode 10 promo, the Black Siren gets impatient over all the missed opportunities to kill the Arrow.

"I'm so sick of everyone not killing him when they get the chance," the Black Siren hissed.

However, just when the Black Siren makes her move, Oliver shoots up an arrow that appears to have gone through her throat.

Watch "Arrow" season 6 every Thursday night at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.