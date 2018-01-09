'Arrow' Season 6 Episode 10 Spoilers: Oliver's Unlikely Ally Arrives to Help in James Battle

Facebook/CWArrow Promotional photo for "Arrow"

Oliver (Stephen Amell) will get help from an unlikely source in the looming battle with Team Villain in the upcoming episode of "Arrow."

In the episode titled "Divided," the synopsis reveals that Oliver is going to get help in Team Arrow's fight against Cayden James (guest star Michael Emerson) and his cronies. With half of his members compromised, the hero has no choice but to seek assistance from others. Diggle (David Ramsey) is also aware of this fact, hence he will push his friend to consider other potential allies. Taking on James' squad is not going to be a walk in the park. He has with him some very strong associates like Black Siren (Katie Cassidy), Vincent Sobel aka the Vigilante (Johann Urb), Anatoly Knyazev (David Nykl), Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo), and Boots (Tobias Jelinek).

Last episode, Oliver and the others discovered that two of their colleagues have been abetting with the enemy. Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) was revealed to be seeing her former partner, the Vigilante. Rene (Rick Gonzalez), on the other hand, admitted that he had been feeding intel to the FBI in exchange of his daughter's safety. Oliver and Diggle do not want to work with them while their loyalty remains questionable. The promo photos reveal that both Dinah and Rene will take this as a challenge. They with team up with Curtis (Echo Kellum) to show their former colleagues what they can do. Unfortunately, they appear to only make the situation worse.

Meanwhile, a promo image shows Black Siren intently listening to James as he explains what they are about to do. In the past episodes, she has shown that there is no hint of Laurel Lance left in her. Many fans, however, are still crossing their fingers that there is still hope in her. Previously, executive producer Wendy Mericle hinted that it would be a mistake to give up on Black Siren so soon.

"I don't know if there's any question about whether or not the [idea] of redemption will come up; it has to," Mericle said. "Her father is there. Oliver is there. Everyone is going to be asking whether or not it's possible to find a little piece of Laurel, the Laurel Lance they knew and loved, in there somewhere."

"Arrow" season 6 will return on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.