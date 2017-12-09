'Arrow' Season 6 Episode 10 Spoilers: Squad Gets Ready for Cayden James and His Allies

Facebook/CWArrow Promotional photo for "Arrow"

Oliver (Stephen Amell) and his friends are not looking forward to their eventual clash with Cayden James' (Michael Emerson) villain team in the upcoming episode of "Arrow."

Fans of the CW series will have to wait until January to learn Team Arrow's response to the revelation that they are going to face a group of antiheroes soon. Last episode, it was revealed that James was in cahoots with the other bad guys threatening the city. Aside from his partnership with Black Siren (Katie Cassidy), he is also working with Anatoly Knyazev (David Nykl), Vincent Sobel aka the Vigilante (Johann Urb), Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo), and his partner Boots (Tobias Jelinek).

At first, Oliver thought that someone from the squad was a spy. He was sure it was Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) when the security footage caught her talking to her former partner, Vincent. They even went on a mission without alerting Dinah, sure that she was a snitch. Then, Rene (Rick Gonzalez) admitted that he had an arrangement with the FBI. He said he had no choice if he still wanted to see his daughter. The promo for the upcoming episode shows Team Arrow planning their next move.

In the clip, Diggle (David Ramsey) is telling Oliver that they need all the help they can get. Fighting one powerful villain is already difficult, what more if they will face an entire group. Oliver looks conflicted with the whole thing. He still cannot process the fact that James accomplished this feat without Team Arrow getting wind of his plans. They all thought that his scheme was solely about abducting Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne) and trading his life for a weapon of mass destruction. Oliver thinks that Cayden and his band of criminals are planning something even he cannot fathom.

"Arrow" season 6 will return on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.