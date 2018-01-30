'Arrow' Season 6 Episode 12 Spoilers: Dinah Chooses Vincent over Squad

Facebook/CWArrow Promotional photo for "Arrow"

Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) will get tired of Oliver's (Stephen Amell) nonstop tirade against her former partner in the upcoming episode of "Arrow."

In the episode titled "All for Nothing," the synopsis reveals that Dinah and Oliver will have a major row. The hints point to Vincent Sobel aka the Vigilante (Johann Urb) as the reason for their disagreement. Viewers now know that Dinah's ex-partner is actually a double agent. He is working as a spy to infiltrate Cayden James's (guest star Michael Emerson) group. Vincent was the one who prevented the major subway accident that was about to happen in the last episode. He alerted the people to evacuate before the bomb exploded. He also saved Rene (Rick Gonzalez) from certain death.

The promo shows Oliver punching Vincent during a messy brawl. Dinah is also seen coming to her friend's rescue. Before they can leave for safety, though, an explosion rocks the place. The two are shown flying in the air due to the blast. It remains to be seen if both of them will get out of there alive. Meanwhile, James' next phase of operation is about to drop. Last time, Oliver and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) were forced to wire $10 million, as instructed, at the end of the nightly deadline. This was to prevent James from setting off the thermobaric bomb.

The episode also saw William (Jack Moore) learning the truth about his father. Oliver saved the occupants of a school bus out on a trip, not expecting that his son was inside. When William saw him, he recognized his father even with the mask on. At first, the boy was angry at Oliver for lying to him. Felicity explained that the truth did not change anything. Olivier was still his dad and they were a family, even if his old man frequently goes out on a death-defying mission to save the city.

"Arrow" season 6 will return on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.