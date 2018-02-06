'Arrow' Season 6 Episode 13 Spoilers: Dinah Goes All Out to Avenge Vincent's Death

Facebook/CWArrow Promotional image for 'Arrow'

Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) will stop at nothing until she gets her hand on Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) in the upcoming episode of "Arrow."

In the episode titled "The Devil's Greatest Trick," the promo shows a grieving Dinah telling Team Arrow that she will avenge Vincent's (Johann Urb) death. Last time, it was finally revealed that the Vigilante was a spy in Cayden James' (guest star Michael Emerson) group. Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) made him put a tracker on the thermobaric bomb so they would know where James was planning to detonate it.

When Vincent's lies were discovered, James ordered Black Siren to kill him. At first, she showed reluctance. Dinah could only watch in horror, though, when a few minutes later, Black Siren's super sonic screams killed her partner. In the promo, Dinah is telling Oliver to not get on her way. There are scenes that show her one-on-one fight with Vincent's killer. Dinah will do her best to get revenge or she will die trying. Her friends know there is no way to stop her.

Meanwhile, the episode will see James announcing that he will finally detonate the bomb. The villain will also discover a secret of Oliver's that will push the latter over the edge. It must have something to do with William (guest star Jack Moore). Previously, Oliver's son finally learned that his identity as the Green Arrow. Desperate to save his loved ones, the green vigilante will find himself considering to ask his former team to help him.

Dinah, Curtis (Echo Kellum) and Rene (Rick Gonzalez) had no problem working with Team Arrow last episode, but when Oliver showed hesitancy in saving Vincent, they bailed out. They tried to help Dinah save her partner, but it was too late. In their defense, both Oliver and Felicity wanted to trace where the bomb was being kept. Curtis and Rene were furious that the two did not want to help the man who sacrificed his safety for the sake of the city.

"Arrow" season 6 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.