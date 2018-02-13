'Arrow' Season 6 Episode 14 Spoilers: Oliver to Defend Black Siren

Facebook/CWArrow Promotional image for 'Arrow'

Oliver (Stephen Amell) and the original Team Arrow will find themselves defending Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) from their own allies in the upcoming episode of "Arrow."

In the episode titled "Collision Course," the synopsis reveals that Oliver, Diggle (David Ramsey) and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) will go against Dinah (Juliana Harkavy), Curtis (Echo Kellum) and Rene (Rick Gonzalez). The two parties cannot seem to agree on the best way to handle Black Siren. Dinah, who is still hurting for the death of her partner, Vincent (Johann Urb), is eager to finish what she has started. Last time, she and Black Siren went head to head, but Oliver arrived and restrained them both.

What the two groups do not know is that Black Siren is with Quentin (Paul Blackthorne). He hid her unconscious body in his car and drove away. After learning that the villainess hesitated in killing Vincent the first time, Quentin was sure that there is still some humanity left in his daughter. He will do everything to protect her. Oliver and the OTA will also take all precautions to stop Dinah and her squad in killing Black Siren. The promo shows the two teams facing off. Diggle shows some hesitation, though. He urges Oliver to reconsider, since there is no turning back once they do so.

Meanwhile, Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) must be stopped before he can more damage to the city. Last episode, it was revealed that he was the one who plotted the murder of James' (guest star Michael Emerson) son. Everything was all a set up for James, from the moment he decided to create a bomb that could wipe out the city to forging alliances with the most dangerous criminals. Diaz confessed the truth to James before he stabbed him, right in front of the tomb of his son.

"Arrow" season 6 episode 14 will air Thursday, March 1 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.