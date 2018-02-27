'Arrow' Season 6 Episode 14 Spoilers: Team Confronts Quentin On Black Siren Secret

Facebook/CWArrow Promotional image for 'Arrow'

Team Arrow will discover where Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) is being kept in the upcoming episode of "Arrow."

In the episode titled "Collision Course," the promo photos show Oliver (Stephen Amell), Diggle (David Ramsey) and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) confronting Quentin (Paul Blackthorne). They must have known that he has been hiding his daughter. When Quentin discovered that Black Siren initially hesitated in killing Vincent (Johann Urb) with her sonic powers, he wanted to believe that there is still a bit of humanity left deep inside her.

It was James (guest star Michael Emerson) who ordered Vincent's execution after learning that he was a spy. The Vigilante was attempting to foil his plans to blow up the city and giving information to Oliver's team. Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) watched her partner being killed in front of him. She and Black Siren were supposed to battle it out to death when Oliver arrived. He knocked both of them out and declared they would have to settle their fight some other time.

Quentin saw Black Siren and put her in his car. He was determined to wait it out until she discovers her humanity again. Quentin will do everything to get his daughter back, even if it means lying to his friends. In the promo photos, he looks to be explaining something to Oliver and the others. Meanwhile, Dinah, Curtis (Echo Kellum) and Rene (Rick Gonzalez) will stop at nothing until Black Siren is dead. Their decision, as expected, will not go well with the original Team Arrow.

The promo shows the two groups fighting. Dinah quickly loses her temper when Oliver's squad attempts to stop them from hunting down Vincent's killer. She is even prepared to cut ties with her allies just to get revenge. In the clip, Diggle warns Oliver of what they are about to. He says that going against their former teammates is a line they can never uncross. The other agrees, but he reminds Diggle that the other group did it first.

"Arrow" season 6 episode 14 will air Thursday, March 1 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.