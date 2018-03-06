'Arrow' Season 6 Episode 15 Spoilers: Thea Reunites With Ex-Boyfriend Roy

Facebook/CWArrow Promotional image for 'Arrow'

Thea (Willa Holland) will come face to face with her ex-boyfriend Roy Harper (guest star Colton Haynes) in the upcoming episode of "Arrow."

In the episode tiled "Doppelganger," the synopsis reveals that Arsenal will be arriving in Star City, in need of help. When Thea and Oliver (Stephen Amell) discover what kind of mess he is in, they will not hesitate to help. Thea, in particular, will risk her own safety for her former lover. Although she and Roy did not part in good terms, she has no wish to see him suffer. Thea is also happy that she can talk to him again. When Roy left the city, she expected him never to return.

During the third season, Roy decided to take the fall for Oliver when the latter was in danger of having his identity exposed. That time, his relationship with Thea was already on the rocks. He had a strong need to prove to himself of what he could do as a superhero and he took Thea for granted. Roy trained under Oliver for a long time. As his protégée, he became the Red Arrow and later on, Arsenal. In December, executive producers Marc Guggenheim and Wendy Mericle announced that Haynes would be appearing in a short arc in the current installment.

The promo shows Roy being tortured by the bad guys. Thea is desperate to save him, but her brother does not wish to see her be involved. In the clip, Oliver is telling Thea that she must stay out of the situation. She remains adamant, though, stating that it is Roy they are talking about. She will not sit back and watch him die. Thea is even planning to don on her old suit and fight alongside her sibling. The promo shows her brandishing an arrow while decked in her signature red suit and hood.

"Arrow" season 6 airs Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.