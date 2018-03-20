'Arrow' Season 6 Episode 16 Spoilers: Thea Hunted by Secret Group of Assassins

Facebook/CWArrow A promotional image for "Arrow"

A group of pitiless assassins will be hunting down Thea (Willa Holland) in the upcoming episode of "Arrow."

In the episode tiled "The Thanatos Guild," the synopsis reveals rogue members from the League of Assassins, a secret organization of highly trained killers led by Ra's al Ghul (Matthew Nable), will arrive in Star City. They have one mission in mind — to find a mysterious box that Thea's father, Malcolm (John Barrowman), left in her possession. The person leading them, Athena (guest star Kyra Zagorsky), is prepared to do anything to get her hands on the object. Whatever it contains must be powerful enough to make people covet it.

The warning on the danger that is coming for Thea will come from an unexpected source. Nyssa al Ghul (guest star Katrina Law) will personally travel to Star City to inform the other about the League of Assassins' plan. The promo shows al Ghul's daughter urging Thea to take the threat seriously. Oliver's (Stephen Amell) sister seems to be having second thoughts in meddling with Malcolm's messy business. Nyssa tells Thea that she cannot run away from her legacy.

The episode's clip shows the two unearthing the golden box from its hiding place. The object is then forwarded to Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) for safekeeping.

Meanwhile, the episode is also expected to reveal more about Black Siren's (Katie Cassidy) plans. In the previous episode, she pretended that she was back to being the old Laurel. She even helped Team Arrow save Thea's ex-boyfriend, Roy Harper (guest star Colton Haynes). Black Siren led Oliver and the rest to Diaz's (Kirk Acevedo) lair. The others were sure that her old personality was back. At the end of the episode, Black Siren was shown accepting a mysterious call. It was Diaz, congratulating her for her good work.

"Arrow" season 6 airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.