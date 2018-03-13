'Arrow' Season 6 Episode 16 Spoilers: Thea Searches For Father's Mysterious Legacy

Facebook/CWArrow Promotional image for 'Arrow'

Thea (Willa Holland) will be forced to join the search for her father's mysterious legacy in the upcoming episode of "Arrow."

In the episode tiled "The Thanatos Guild," the synopsis reveals that members of the League of Assassins will arrive in Star City, looking for an item that was last seen in Malcolm's (John Barrowman) possession. These rogue members will hunt down Thea, expecting that she knows where her father kept it. The promo shows that the object is a large golden box. Nyssa Al Ghul (guest star Katrina Law) will personally go to warn Thea about the danger that is coming.

It seems like Thea will not take Nyssa's warning seriously. In the promo, al Ghul's daughter is reminding the other that she cannot run away from who she is. According to her, they have the same destiny. Their fathers have left a legacy that only they can continue. Nyssa is going to help Thea find the box and prevent the League of Assassins from stealing it. They are still unaware of what the object contains, though. Knowing Malcolm's history, it cannot be good.

Last episode, the focus was also on Thea. She and Team Arrow discovered that her ex-boyfriend, Roy Harper (guest star Colton Haynes), was in town. The former Arsenal was in huge trouble, since the prosecution was intent on using him to prove that the city mayor was none other than the green vigilante. Thea came to his rescue and refused to leave without him. Oliver and the others had to go and save them both when the other side discovered the rescue mission.

Meanwhile, Oliver was sure that Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) was changing back to the Laurel they know and love. She helped them find where Roy was. He was being kept in Diaz's (Kirk Acevedo) lair. Oliver had no idea, though, that Black Siren is still very much in the league with the drug kingpin.

"Arrow" season 6 airs Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.