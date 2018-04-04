'Arrow' Season 6 Episode 17 Spoilers: Oliver to Lose Long-Time Ally?

Facebook/CWArrow Promotional image for 'Arrow'

Oliver (Stephen Amell) will find himself fighting for the right to be called the only green vigilante in the upcoming episode of "Arrow."

In the episode tiled "Brothers in Arms," the synopsis reveals that Oliver and Diggle (David Ramsey) will both be facing an unexpected hurdle, one that they have not encounter in their journey as warriors.

Since Diggle took over the prestige of becoming the Green Arrow, he has made sure to protect his dignity and the team's. He never wanted to fail Oliver, who was forced to shed his vigilante persona for the greater good. Now that Oliver is ready to take back what is originally his, Diggle is naturally upset. The promo shows Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) trying to explain to her boyfriend that the other man needs some time to digest everything, but he never listens.

Eventually, the tension between the two men becomes too much. In the clip, Oliver and Diggle are shown fighting. Oliver thinks the other should accept the truth that he is not meant to be the Green permanently. Diggle counters that he feels unappreciated for everything that he has done.

Their brawl at the headquarters will result in smashed glass and a whole lot of bruises.

Oliver's foul mood must be partially due to his sister's decision to leave the city. After learning that Malcolm (John Barrowman) must have discovered three Lazarus pit, Thea (Willa Holland) took it as her personal mission to destroy everything. Her boyfriend, Roy Harper (guest star Colton Haynes), agreed to come with her.

Everything started when The Thanatos Guild, a rogue group from from the League of Assassins, arrived in Star City, looking for Thea. They were after the mysterious gold box that their former leader, Malcolm, left behind. Ra's al Ghul's (Matthew Nable) daughter, Nyssa (guest star Katrina Law), personally warned Thea of what was to come. She also convinced the other that it was her job to clean after her father's mess. Nyssa told Thea that Malcolm's evil would not stop unless all of his shenanigans were erased. As his daughter, she should take this huge responsibility.

In an interview with TVLine, showrunner Marc Guggenheim explained why Holland's character had to go. According to him, the actress expressed her decision to lie low in the series at the end of season 4. Since then, they got the idea that she would not be renewing her contract past season 6. Before the current installment aired, Guggenheim said they checked with Holland again if she changed her mind, but she said she did not.

"We revisited it with Willa at the beginning of Season 6, and she indicated that she hadn't changed her mind, that she was still interested in moving on.We talked about some requests she had for us in terms of how her episodes would be utilized and grouped, and at what point in the season she would be written out, and we accommodated her on all those fronts because, look, at the end of the day we love Willa and we love working with her. She's done right by us and so we wanted to do right by her," the EP explained.

"Arrow" season 6 airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.