'Arrow' Season 6 Episode 18 Spoilers: Promo Shows Felicity Breaking Up With Oliver

Facebook/CWArrow Promotional image for 'Arrow'

After alienating a loyal ally, Oliver (Stephen Amell) is about to push away the two people who remain on his side through everything in the upcoming episode of "Arrow."

In the episode tiled "Fundamentals," the synopsis reveals that Oliver's depression will push him to hurt not only Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) but also his son, William (guest star Jack Moore). The green vigilante is at his lowest, thinking that he has failed everyone who believed in him, not only as a hero, but as a father and a mayor as well.

The promo for the upcoming shows him lashing out at Felicity when she is trying to reach out to him. The clip ends with the blonde telling her boyfriend they need space.

Oliver must still be upset with Diggle's (David Ramsey) decision to leave the team. They had an ugly argument when he said he had no intention of stepping down as the Green Arrow. Diggle was frustrated that Oliver was disregarding all of his efforts in keeping the city safe. At the end of the episode, he quit from Team Arrow.

In an interview with TVLine, Ramsey explained why his character had to go. According to him, it was a long time coming. Oliver seems to forget that he is not the only one who cares for the city. Team Arrow exists as a group, but Oliver prefers to work alone.

"[Diggle has] always gone along — even, in his own words, against his better judgement — because he trusted and loved Oliver, and still does. But I think he really does see now that there's a different way of doing this. At the end of the day, Oliver Queen is our Bruce Wayne character. He's a loner of sorts, and though he's grown past that with Felicity and with Diggle, John sees that [Oliver] is a guy who makes his own decisions, and he's not quite sure where he fits in that," Ramsey said.

Diggle and Oliver did not part as friends. They were both bitter with the split.

Felicity took the brunt of Oliver's anger when she tried to defend Diggle. She said the man was upset and it was natural. It was he who took over the Green Arrow position when Oliver was unfit to defend the city. When he bounced back on his feet, Oliver automatically assumed that Diggle would give way to him.

Meanwhile, the episode also showed that despite their argument, Oliver and Diggle still worked together to stop Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) from taking over Star City.

The criminal kidnapped a group of cops that Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) deemed clean enough to protect the citizens. Diaz also made a point to poison the rest of the uncorrupted council with Vertigo. The original Team Arrow focused on destroying Diaz' Vertigo operation, while Dinah and Curtis (Echo Kellum) labored to save the cops. Diaz is expected to try again after his latest scheme failed. This will be the perfect time to take on the Green Arrow, now that the latter's allies are gone.

"Arrow" season 6 airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.