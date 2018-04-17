'Arrow' Season 6 Episode 19 Spoilers: Diaz Joins Forces With Mafia Clans to Gain Power

Facebook/CWArrow A promotional image for "Arrow"

Diaz (guest star Kirk Acevedo) is ready to join forces with The Quadrant to gain more power in Star City in the upcoming episode of "Arrow."

The synopsis for the episode titled "The Dragon" reveals that the drug kingpin will meet with The Quadrant, a union of mafia clans who run national organized crime. He and Laurel (Katie Cassidy) believe that this is the next step to expand his empire. Diaz knows there is no time to waste, especially now that Oliver (Stephen Amell) is facing impeachment as city mayor. The crime lord successfully dosed the Green Arrow with Vertigo, making him act irrationally in front of the Council and the SCPD. Diaz accomplished it by infecting Kullen (Greg Rogers), who shook hands with Oliver.

Oliver's hallucinations made him see Adrian Chase (Greg Rogers), his arch enemy. The latter told him he failed Star City and alienated his friends.

With his brain addled by Vertigo, Oliver was about to expose his identity as the green vigilante when Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) arrived to save the day. She did it even though she and Oliver were not in good terms. Felicity's patience with her husband snapped when he chose to let Diggle (David Ramsey) go. Then, Oliver demonstrated his lack of appreciation of William (guest star Jack Moore), and Felicity told him they needed space to think about their relationship.

With almost everyone in Team Arrow gone, Felicity is aware that she has to reach out to Curtis (Echo Kellum). She needs help in building the Helix Dynamics, and the former employee of Palmer Technologies is the right person for the job.

The promo shows the blonde telling Curtis that there is no more Team Arrow. Oliver has decided to make it up to his son and let the impeachment process proceed as it should. Diaz, however, has a different plan for the city mayor. In the clip, he is telling Laurel that he must do something first. The next scene shows a villa exploding. It must be his warning to Oliver that their feud is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, there are several episodes left before the current season ends. Showrunner Marc Guggenheim said in a recent interview that the finale is something to look forward to. According to him, it would be a total game-changer and quite an unconventional way to cap off the installment. Previously, Guggenheim said that the last episode would be a massive cliffhanger, just like in season 5. Viewers were left to guess who died and who survived in the huge explosion Lian Yu, as planned by Prometheus.

"The show fundamentally changes in the finale and I think you'll see there's stuff that we were seeding back in the season premiere that finally comes to fruition here in the season finale, so you'll see that there was a very specific plan to the entire season. We always knew that this is where we were headed to. So, hopefully in subtle ways have been teasing this all along without you realizing it. My hope is that people are surprised, but also look back and are like oh, that was kind of the only way that they could have ended the season," the showrunner teased.

"Arrow" season 6 airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.