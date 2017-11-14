'Arrow' Season 6 Episode 6 Spoilers: Squad Goes After Tech-Thief Villain

Facebook/CWArrow Promotional photo for "Arrow"

A new meta with a specific modus in mind will arrive in Star City in the upcoming episode of "Arrow."

In the episode titled "Promises Kept," the synopsis reveals that Diggle aka the Green Arrow (David Ramsey) will lead the team in the hunt for "The Dragon." This villain will reportedly attempt to steal valuable tech in the city, so he must be stopped at all costs before he can do more damage.

Meanwhile, Slade (guest star Manu Bennett) and Oliver (Stephen Amell) will continue to look for clues on the whereabouts of the former's son. Oliver will reportedly make a big decision that will have a huge effect on his "frenemy."

Elsewhere, the episode is also expected to reveal Dinah's (Juliana Harkavy) dilemma after learning that the enemy named Vigilante is actually her former CCPD partner and boyfriend, Vince Sobel (now played by Johann Urb).

In the past, Dinah watched Vince get shot in the head and die. She never expected that the same dark matter that gave her sonic scream would change her boyfriend as well. When Dinah saw Slade, she was shocked that she let him get away.

Harkavy told TVLine that her character would not be able to keep the secret for too long. Sooner or later, the rest of Team Arrow will discover the truth. For now, though, Dina just wants to wrap her mind around the reality that her beloved Slade is alive and evil.

"I don't think it's really in her nature to keep [this secret] for long, but she's going to keep it as long as she feels that she is protecting herself and, I think, the team to some extent," Harkavy said. "She wants to figure out really what's going on before she says anything.... She's going to take her time with it for a second."

"Arrow" season 6 airs Thursdays, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.