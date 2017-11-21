'Arrow' Season 6 Episode 7 Spoilers: William's First Thanksgiving with Oliver to Encounter a Hitch

Facebook/CWArrow Promotional photo for "Arrow"

William's (Jack Moore) first Thanksgiving with his father will be marred by an unfortunate event in the upcoming episode of "Arrow."

In the episode titled "Thanksgiving," the synopsis reveals that trouble will ensue during the holidays for Oliver's (Stephen Amell) family. The happy moment with Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and his son will be interrupted due to an unexpected police arrest. The promo shows the police handcuffing Oliver and leading him away.

The rest of the Team Arrow members are at lost on what to do. In the clip, Diggle (David Ramsey) is telling the others to stay calm and stick together while they try to make sense of what is happening. William will be disappointed that another problem has cropped up that will take his father away from him.

Meanwhile, the Thanksgiving celebration will not stop Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) from wrecking havoc in the city. The promo shows her leading a bunch of scary-looking criminals in their next attack.

Previously, another villain was introduced that cause more problems for Team Arrow. The Dragon's (Kirk Acevedo) arrival upped the number of bad guys in the city to five. Amell told TVLine that an evil team-up is not impossible. If The Dragon ever joins forces with Anatoly (David Nykl), Black Siren, Vigilante (Nathan Fillion), and Cayden James (Michael Emerson), all hell will break loose.

Juliana Harkavy, who plays Dinah, said that what Team Arrow needs is to stay together and join hands to fight the looming crisis.

"The team is really going to have to come together and start to communicate, probably better than we have been so far with all this secrecy between us," Harkavy said. "We need to come together, and they need to use all of their individual strengths, because there are a lot of bad guys that we're fighting."

"Arrow" season 6 airs Thursdays, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.