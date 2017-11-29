'Arrow' Season 6 Episode 9 Spoilers: Cayden's Evil Plans for Lance to be Exposed

Facebook/CWArrow Promotional photo for "Arrow"

Cayden James (guest star Michael Emerson) will make his move and reveal his true motives in the upcoming episode of "Arrow."

In the episode titled "Irreconcilable Differences," the synopsis reveals that the leader of Helix will task Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) with an important mission. She will abduct Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne) so that they can proceed to the next step of their operation.

Apparently, Cayden plans to trade Lance's life for a weapon of mass destruction. It is up to Oliver (Stephen Amell) and his team to save their friend and stop Cayden and Black Siren from succeeding in their dark plans for Star City.

Previously, Cayden's reason for wanting to take down Oliver has been revealed. He blamed him for what happened to his son. The boy decided to cut ties with his father after the ARGUS incident. Cayden's first attempt against Oliver was when he forced the green vigilante and the rest of the Team Arrow to attend a Billy Joel concert.

Executive producer Marc Guggenheim has explained to Comicbook that they want Emerson's character to be more than the usual bad guy. He said that they frequently consult with the actor in conceptualizing Cayden as a dangerous villain.

"We are talking about him playing a character who's got a lot more nuance than the typical creepy-guy role that he is often cast in," the EP said. "We've had a lot of creative discussions with him, and I think that's one of the things that has excited us and excited Michael: that we really want to create a character in consultation and in conjunction with him. It's not just 'here's the script — go!' It's a really interesting, two-way back and forth."

"Arrow" season 6 episode 9 will air on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.