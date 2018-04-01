'Arrow' Season 6 Finale Spoilers: Sara Lance to Return to Star City

The CW The Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) and White Canary (Caity Lotz) in 'Arrow'

Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) will be back in Star City for the sixth season finale of "Arrow."

A report from Collider revealed that Oliver Queen's (Stephen Amell) former lover will be back in the final episode of season 7 that will air on May 17.

Details about why Sara returned remain under wraps, but it can be speculated that the White Canary will drop by because of her older sister Laurel (Katie Cassidy), since it was recently revealed that she is the Black Siren who tried to get Oliver's trust since she is working undercover for Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo).

She might also be in town to face her father, Quentin (Paul Blackthorne), who is very determined in his quest to rehab Earth-2's version of the Black Canary.

There might also be a possibility to see Sara back in "Arrow" as part of the plot of the spinoff series "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," which could be related to the Darhks or with Mallus.

Another speculation from Screen Rant claimed that Sara's return might have something to do with the plot from the recently released "Arrow" season 6 episode titled "The Thanatos Guild," where the Team Arrow clashed with a group of troublesome members of the League of Assassins.

To be able to stop the splinter group from cause destruction in Star City, the Green Arrow/Oliver asked Nyssa (Katrina Law) for help. Since Nyssa used to be Sara's girlfriend, her involvement with Team Arrow could invite the White Canary back in the city.

More details about the return of Sara Lance in the finale episode of "Arrow" is expected to be unveiled in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Amell confirmed in a Twitter post that Colin Donnell will return in an upcoming episode of the season to reprise his role as Oliver's best friend, Tommy Merlyn.

21 episodes into Season 6 and I still haven’t shot a flashback. So this picture... this picture feels really good! pic.twitter.com/UCx3cQ7q88 — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) March 29, 2018

The fan-favorite character died in the season 1 finale, but he was featured in the superhero series several times in the past. His most recent return was in the special episode called "Crisis on Earth-X," also known as the four-show crossover that featured several characters from "Arrow," "The Flash," "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," as well as "Supergirl."

But in the crossover episode, Donnell did not appear as Oliver's best bud. Instead, the actor came back as the alien villain named Prometheus from a planet where the Nazis successfully won the World War.

However, details about Donnell's return this season is still undisclosed.

Meanwhile, the synopsis for the next episode of "Arrow" season 6, titled "Brothers in Arms," revealed that Oliver will come up with an unexpected move that could take everything that he loves.

According to the synopsis for the episode, Oliver and Diggle (David Ramsey) will be facing the most difficult challenge yet. Meanwhile, Curtis (Echo Kellum) will be upset to learn that the new guy that he is seeing is strongly against any vigilante activities. This could be a bad news for their relationship.

The next episode of "Arrow" season 6 is scheduled to air on The CW on Thursday, April 5, at 9 p.m. EDT.