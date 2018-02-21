'Arrow' Season 6 Guest Star Update: Colton Haynes Returns as Arsenal

Facebook/CWArrow Promotional image for 'Arrow'

Colton Haynes is returning as Roy Harper in one of the upcoming episodes of the CW series, "Arrow."

According to CBR, Haynes will appear on the March 8 episode titled "Doppelganger." The last time viewers saw him was in season 4. The actor's abrupt departure at the middle of the third installment sent many tongues wagging. He was promoted to a series regular in season 2. Based on the synopsis of "Doppelganger," Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Thea (Willa Holland) will be shocked to learn that he has arrived in Star City. Harper is Arsenal, Oliver's sidekick and protégée before he left.

It will not take long until his friends discover that Harper is in trouble. Oliver and Thea will both do their best to save him, even if they still have too many questions on what he has been doing since he quit. Meanwhile, the March 1 episode titled "Collision Course" will see Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) being hunted by the two Arrow groups. Last time, she killed Vincent (Johann Urb) on James' (guest star Michael Emerson) order. Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) cannot wait to eliminate her. Vincent was her partner and she wants justice for him.

Dinah, Curtis (Echo Kellum) and Rene (Rick Gonzalez) will not waste time hunting Black Siren down. Oliver's group, however, wants them to calm down first and not be hasty in their actions. He, Diggle (David Ramsey) and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) understand the pain that Dinah is going through, but they do not agree that Black Siren should be executed. The promo shows the two factions arguing. Dinah shows that she is not averse to fighting against allies if they get in her way. What both squads do not know is that Black Siren is in custody of Quentin (Paul Blackthorne).

"Arrow" season 6 will return on Thursday, March 1 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.