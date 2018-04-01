'Arrow' Season 6 Latest News: Original Cast Member Exits

"Arrow" is deep into season 6, and Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) continues to be the unlikely leader of a team of vigilante heroes, one that makes liberal use of trick arrows in their arsenal. There's a big change coming in the show's cast, though, after a major development in Thursday's episode, on March 29.

While the team headed by Green Arrow is as tight as it's ever been, one of its members will have little choice but to go in the latest episode called "The Thanatos Guild." In this latest installment of the superhero show, fans saw the last of Thea Queen, (Willa Holland) who is the younger half-sister of Oliver Queen from the same mother, as Deadline rounded up the major development in the show.

YouTube/The CW "Arrow" on the CW follows billionaire playboy Oliver Queen who was missing and presumed dead for five years in a shipwreck, before making his way back to Starling City bent on righting the wrongs of his family and fighting injustice.

The crossroads for Thea came with the arrival of Nyssa Al Ghul (played by guest star Katrina Law) who sought out the team with dire news for the former's alter ego, Speedy.

"Nyssa Al Ghul (guest star Katrina Law) returns to Star City to warn Thea (Willa Holland) that a group of renegade League of Assassins members are planning to attack her," the plot synopsis for last Thursday's episode hinted at big changes coming for the character.

"This group, led by Athena (guest star Kyra Zagorsky), is intent on finding a mysterious box that Malcolm left behind and will stop at nothing to get it. Nyssa helps Oliver (Stephen Amell) come to a life-changing realization," the summary goes on, as quoted by Comic Book.

FAcebook/Arrow/The CW "Arrow" Season 6 continues with new episodes every Thursday on The CW even as Walla Holland, who played as Oliver's (Stephen Amell) younger sister Thea, has left the show.

The League of Assassins' plan was ultimately foiled as Team Arrow, along with Thea's love interest Roy Harper (Colton Haynes), tackled the Thanatos Guild, unwilling as they were at the time. The team was also able to find clues and a map that led them to discover three new Lazarus Pits.

It was this discovery that prompted Thea to make the big decision to go after the League of Assassins and the other remaining Lazarus Pits as well. She left the team with Harper, and while the latter may show up sometime later in the show, this would be the point that Holland's Thea Queen exits the show, according to Deadline.

Still, "Arrow" executive producer Marc Guggenheim noted that a return for Willard Holland and her character is still a possibility.

"We talked about some requests (Holland) had for us in terms of how her episodes would be utilized and grouped, and at what point in the season she would be written out, and we accommodated her on all those fronts because, look, at the end of the day, we love Willa and we love working with her," Guggenheim explained.

"She's done right by us and so we wanted to do right by her," he added.