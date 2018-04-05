The CW A promotional still from "Arrow" season 6, episode 17, "Brothers in Arms"

"Arrow" will officially be back for a seventh season, but there is still a lot of ground to cover in the current run of the hit DC Comics series.

Team Arrow has gone through and is still going through so much, from major losses and betrayals to an unbelievable amount of wrangling as they go after Diaz (Kirk Acevedo). In the process, the team fell apart — the newbies formed their own team and Thea (Willa Holland) ultimately embraced her destiny as the heir to the demon.

When "Arrow" season 5 returns with a brand new episode, more infighting ensues as Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Diggle (David Ramsey) solve their issue about which of them should wear the green hood. While the two are normally great at talking their problems through, as Amell even points out on Twitter, this time they let their fists do the talking.

Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards), on the other hand, will no doubt play mediator in all of it, but it will just be one of the many things she will be up to as the season draws closer to its conclusion.

Rickards recently teased to TV Line that Felicity and Curtis (Echo Kellum) will reunite to get Helix Dynamics going again. The whole schism between the two was brought about by some disagreements on a big issue of trust. However, it seems that the two will ultimately get past that. In fact, Rickards hints that they will be able to resolve their issues in "Arrow" season 5 much easier than fans expect.

"Felicity and Curtis obviously got in a bit of a disagreement over a big problem, and I say their disagreement is 'little' because we do come back to Helix Dynamics without addressing it a major way," the star said.

"They just decide to accept each other back, because I think they miss each other more than anything. Which is nice. Sometimes space and time [heals wounds]," she went on to say.

It looks like spending some time away from each other allowed them to realize what's important. Although Curtis took major issue on the original Team Arrow spying on them, it seems that he is ready to trust at least his good friend again.

The CW The newbies confronting the original Team Arrow

As for Felicity, fans will remember in a previous "Arrow" season 5 episode that she was a bit upset at how Curtis used the Helix Dynamics prototype chip implanted on Diggle's arm to track them even though he knew it will hurt him. But it looks like she will be moving on from that, too.

Kellum says that with Felicity and Curtis back at it, they will be "making sure that they're focused on doing what made them great in the first place, by delving into some dynamic technologies."

Whether or not this means that Curtis will work with Team Arrow again remains to be seen, especially since it also opens up the possibility for the two teams to join forces once more.

Since "Arrow" season 5 is far from over, there is no way of knowing that yet. There are still seven episodes to go, so the fate of Curtis, Rene, and Dinah remains unknown — whether they will continue operating as a separate team, reunite with Oliver's crew or stop altogether. Then there's the issue with Earth-2 Laurel (Katie Cassidy), whose true loyalty remains a mystery.

"Arrow" season 5 returns with episode 17, "Brothers in Arms," on Thursday, April 5, on The CW.